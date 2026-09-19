Theja Rio’s ‘Angh’ brings Nagaland’s history to the big Screen at the Toronto Film Festival

Much of Angh’s power comes from the way Rio and Pietkiewicz choose to look at it. The film favours wide shots and slow pans over close, urgent coverage, giving the jungle room to feel vast and indifferent. Forests are cleared and trees felled for roads, in the name of development, in the name of connecting the jungle to other villages—progress arriving dressed as kindness, as it always does. Sagar Desai’s score stays out of the way in the same spirit, an intimate, understated accompaniment that never swells to cue an emotion the images have already made clear. That patience gives Angh an observational, almost hallucinatory quality, as if the camera is simply present for whatever happens rather than shaping it.