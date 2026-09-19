Theja Rio’s ‘Angh’ brings Nagaland’s history to the big Screen at the Toronto Film Festival

Theja Rio’s Angh ends with a line sharp enough to double as an epitaph: Today, Nagaland is the most baptist state in the world. What precedes it is the beginning of that ending—a haunting account of how a state on India’s margins was drawn into a colonial fold it never fully chose. In that, Rio’s debut feature measures the toll of that assimilation on a single family, a village, and an entire history. It is also an act of correction: Naga history has rarely been told from the inside, and Angh insists on being one of the few records of a past that has remained largely ignored.