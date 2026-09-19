Theja Rio’s ‘Angh’ brings Nagaland’s history to the big Screen at the Toronto Film Festival

Theja Rio’s Angh ends with a line sharp enough to double as an epitaph: Today, Nagaland is the most baptist state in the world. What precedes it is the beginning of that ending—a haunting account of how a state on India’s margins was drawn into a colonial fold it never fully chose. In that, Rio’s debut feature measures the toll of that assimilation on a single family, a village, and an entire history. It is also an act of correction: Naga history has rarely been told from the inside, and Angh insists on being one of the few records of a past that has remained largely ignored.
Theja Rio’s Angh ends with a line sharp enough to double as an epitaph: Today, Nagaland is the most baptist state in the world. What precedes it is the beginning of that ending—a haunting account of how a state on India’s margins was drawn into a colonial fold it never fully chose. In that, Rio’s debut feature measures the toll of that assimilation on a single family, a village, and an entire history. It is also an act of correction: Naga history has rarely been told from the inside, and Angh insists on being one of the few records of a past that has remained largely ignored.
Set in a remote Nagaland jungle near the Indo-Myanmar border in the early 1960s, Angh follows Anghba (a masterful Anglong Konyak), the chief of a Konyak—an indigenous ethnic tribe—village that has otherwise emptied out. His people left gradually, one household at a time, drawn to a new settlement built around an American mission nearby, where they now dress in Western clothes, attend church and school, and speak English instead of Konyak. What’s left behind is Anghba, his ailing wife, and Amao, his young, mute son, the last visible proof of a culture the rest of the village has already traded away.
Set in a remote Nagaland jungle near the Indo-Myanmar border in the early 1960s, Angh follows Anghba (a masterful Anglong Konyak), the chief of a Konyak—an indigenous ethnic tribe—village that has otherwise emptied out. His people left gradually, one household at a time, drawn to a new settlement built around an American mission nearby, where they now dress in Western clothes, attend church and school, and speak English instead of Konyak. What’s left behind is Anghba, his ailing wife, and Amao, his young, mute son, the last visible proof of a culture the rest of the village has already traded away.
A culture on the brink
The arrival of an American missionary (Douglas Henshall) sets what is left of that transformation in motion. Rio is precise about the mechanics: conversion moves through gifts, comforts, small kindnesses, each one quietly reframing Konyak life as something lacking rather than whole. Amao, still debating what his father has already decided against, becomes the missionary’s real target—his attention drawn, gift by gift, toward the church and away from his father’s beliefs. Angh resists sentimentality throughout, observing this erosion at close range. What lands, by the end, isn’t a single tragic moment but the accumulated weight of many small ones.
Premiering as part of the Platform lineup at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Angh is the only Indian film in competition this year. Now in its 11th edition, Platform is the festival’s sole competitive section, built for emerging and established directorial voices. This year also marks a new stage for Platform: the section’s winner qualifies for the Best International Feature Film race at the Oscars, and Angh is competing for that prize against 11 other non-English titles.
That distinction isn’t lost on Rio. “I definitely do think about where I want my films to go and which audiences they need to find, especially coming from a region that has remained largely underrepresented on screen.” For the filmmaker, more audiences signal more visibility for indigenous films like Angh. “I don’t feel like we have the privilege or the position, at least yet, to make a film without thinking about the audience.”
Angh expands on Rio’s eponymous 2021 short, which won the Special Jury Award at Clermont-Ferrand, France. He made it just before leaving for film school in London, where he met co-writer James Davis and cinematographer Adam Pietkiewicz—collaborations that solidified the film’s feature ambitions. What began as an intimate father-and-son story has grown into something wider: a film about cultural rupture, survival, and a community confronting a world changing faster than it can adapt.
Pietkiewicz’s 16mm lensing works as an atmospheric texture, catching the grain and rawness of a world that already looks like it is dissolving at the edges. In the opening minutes, Anghba hunts for food, dressed in the traditional manner of a Konyak chief—a loincloth, tattooed face, ornaments of brass and bone at his ears—a figure who looks entirely outside of time.
That illusion doesn’t survive the film’s next sequence. Anghba’s wife is dying, and when the missionary arrives with help, flanked by villagers who have already converted, Anghba turns him away, knowing what accepting would cost him. When she dies, he puts her to rest through indigenous funerary rites—graphic and unflinching—that ends with the sacrifice of an animal. Rio doesn’t look away from it, and neither does the camera. But Amao does. He watches with visible discomfort: a small, telling detail that Anghba’s son flinches at his own inheritance the same way the Americans do.
What’s left after is a father and son with nothing but each other. Anghba has lived a full life inside the customs and traditions passed down by his ancestors. But his son hasn’t. Through the boy’s eyes, the new village holds everything the old world doesn’t: other children, food that no longer needs hunting, and orchards where fruit once grew wild and free, now fenced off, owned by a select few. Amao and Anghba still spend their days wandering the jungle for a meal the mission’s converts no longer have to earn, but the boy is already elsewhere in his head, drawn toward a world that asks less of him and gives more back.
The script, co-written by Rio and Davis, is disciplined in a way few debut features manage, willing to let tension accumulate through gesture and silence rather than incident, trusting an audience to sit with discomfort instead of resolving it too soon. Underneath its coming-of-age frame is a harder question about legacy: whether we get to decide what we inherit, or whether that gets decided for us by whoever is watching us live. The film never asks outright what it means to be civilised, or who earns the right to decide, but every apple plucked from a fenced orchard, every wince at a father’s ritual is already answering the question.
Much of Angh’s power comes from the way Rio and Pietkiewicz choose to look at it. The film favours wide shots and slow pans over close, urgent coverage, giving the jungle room to feel vast and indifferent. Forests are cleared and trees felled for roads, in the name of development, in the name of connecting the jungle to other villages—progress arriving dressed as kindness, as it always does. Sagar Desai’s score stays out of the way in the same spirit, an intimate, understated accompaniment that never swells to cue an emotion the images have already made clear. That patience gives Angh an observational, almost hallucinatory quality, as if the camera is simply present for whatever happens rather than shaping it.
It helps, too, that Rio never resorts to easy tragedy. A slight stays a slight rather than swelling into spectacle, and it’s the faces of his leads—largely non-actors—that carry the film’s real weight. “When I was writing the film, I was trying to write it in the most neutral perspective possible,” the filmmaker says. “I like to make films about things I am conflicted about.”
That refusal to pick a side is what gives Angh its confidence. Rio trusts his audience to read a look rather than wait for a line of dialogue to explain it, and by the time the film’s startling climax arrives, taking sides is no longer an option. What emerges is a filmmaker in full command of his restraint: someone unafraid to sit inside a difficult history and confident enough in his own instincts to let Angh convey that history on its own terms.
Poulomi Das is a Goa-based film critic.