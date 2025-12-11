For 26-year-old Arieno Kera, who studied in Delhi and Santiniketan after leaving Kohima, getting selected as one of the 10 FICA fellows allowed her to question her own journey as an outsider looking in towards her roots. Coming from the Anghami tribe, part of a larger community called Tenyimia, Kera’s work, In the Beginning there was Departure, is intense in its detailed drawing and materiality, inspired by the folktales of the village Makhel, a Naga ancestral site of origin and departure. The work is an ongoing engagement with her inner self to answer the pressing question—“Where does one truly belong?" “Departure is not a line with a start and finish point. It’s a circle," says Kera, who is now based in Kohima. This has taken on an even more philosophical touch after the death of her grandmother recently. “When you are away from home, you start wondering about your roots even more from an outsider’s perspective," she adds.