Lounge Loves: Cinematic baseball coverage, jackfruit 'mishti' and more

Scent of a Man It was exactly how perfume ads play. I was climbing the steps of Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto, Japan, recently, stopping every few minutes to click photographs, and suddenly a whiff of jasmine mixed with oud and wood stopped me. I couldn’t figure out the source. An hour later, while climbing down, I smelled the same cool, floral fragrance. This time, I knew the source: a man in trekking gear who climbs Mt Inari every evening as part of his fitness routine. So drawn I was to the fragrance that I shouted, “Sir, sir”. He didn’t stop, so I ran after him. He didn’t understand English, I don’t know Japanese (couldn’t use Google Translate because no Wi-Fi). Some gestures later, I got the perfume name. It was a mix of Maison Margiela’s Lazy Sunday Morning and J-Scent’s Yuzu. I bought both the next day.

—Pooja Singh Restroom Puzzle On a recent trip to Delhi, I spotted a coffee-themed word search puzzle pasted on the washroom door at a Third Wave Coffee outlet. I rarely take my phone out in a restroom (germophobe things), but this one made me break the rule. I snapped a picture, amused by how a loo door doubled as a puzzle board, ironically offering entertainment in case you had forgotten your phone. The grid of coffee words felt like something straight out of those Instagram or Pinterest mood boards that celebrate bathroom graffiti, quirky signage, or textual art in unexpected places. Curious, I went looking for accounts that curate funny bathroom art, but surprisingly, couldn’t find any dedicated ones.

—Shephali Bhatt Passionate About Baseball Earlier this year, a segment of Mets fans watching their team on the SNY channel started to notice something unusual about the broadcasts. Unlike the usual baseball coverage, they saw snap zooms, jump cuts, slow fades. It felt strangely cinematic. It transpired that John DeMarsico, broadcast director for Mets baseball at SNY, was a movie junkie, and was inserting references to his favourites during games. This ranged from a split diopter shot from Dressed to Kill (the reference that first made DeMarsico go viral) to the closeups in the climactic shootout in The Good, The Bad and The Ugly to Dorothy stepping out of the house and into Oz. Since his discovery, he’s been posting about his cinematic influences on X (@JohnDeMarsico). It’s a delightful handle, testament to how one’s passion can inform one’s work.

—Uday Bhatia Jack of All Sweets During a weekend trip to Kolkata, we found ourselves at a 19th century sweet shop to eat kathal-er mishti. Now kathal or ripe jackfruit is not everyone’s cup of tea. I know people who detest the very idea of its existence due to the distinctive smell. I, on the other hand, have grown up with jackfruit trees in our backyard. Naturally, summers meant paaka (ripe) jackfruit that my mother cut open with a boti (the traditional carved blade) and served as a quick snack. At Sen Mahashay (frequented by novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay) in north Kolkata, the mishti is made with the pulp of the fruit. I find it nuanced with a mild hint of jackfruit, and realise why people still queue up for it. I requested the last four pieces to be packed to take back home.

—Rituparna Roy