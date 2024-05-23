This summer, let kids take charge of the holiday
SummaryIn the inaugural piece of this monthly column, we look at ways in which we can empower our children, like asking them to plan the family holiday
It was the winter break of 2019-20, and we had just reached Dubai for a holiday. I was looking forward to four days of eating, sleeping and wandering about aimlessly. My daughter, though, had other plans. Nearly eight then, she had heard from a classmate about the adrenaline-packed dune safari the friend had embarked on with her family a year earlier. And we simply had to go for it. When we reached the location, we saw people zipping across the dunes on quad bikes. I caught my daughter looking at me expectantly. She wanted me to take her on a quad bike ride. Now, those who know me are well-aware I am a quiet being who likes quiet holidays and likes to go about them as quietly as possible. I tip-toe around any sort of high-adventure activities like a person would around a team of leeches in the monsoon.
I couldn’t believe that my own flesh and blood would ask me—a person, who despite taking driving lessons several times, is still petrified to take the car out, afraid that a group of cyclists would crash into her —to drive over a dune, zipping through lines of frenzied quad bikers. After receiving a mini-lecture from my mother about growing up and behaving like a parent, I faced the inevitable and sat on the quad bike.
Many things happened within those few minutes—the brakes didn’t work, I nearly crashed into someone—but the most surprising bit was that I was no longer afraid. It might sound cliched, but it was exhilarating to have the wind in the hair (and sand in the mouth), zipping through waves of dunes, with an ecstatic daughter squealing with delight throughout.
