This summer, let kids take charge of the holiday

When he was 10, he wanted to go to a destination where he could get a scuba diving certification. “He had learnt that 10 was the minimum age to get such a certification, so we headed to one such destination that summer," says Kagzi. In the process of planning the holiday, Arsh also learnt to be mindful. For instance, when he was 8, he wanted to see the great migration in Africa. Kagzi explained in detail that this natural event took place only between July and August, and since a holiday to Africa is among the most expensive trips out there, the family might have to forego the summer holiday to accommodate the later one. “He has learnt to be conscious in the process. His choice of experiences is also interesting. This winter, we went to France for a skiing holiday. He wanted to go to Paris as well, so we opted for a day trip," says Prachi. Arsh’s list was ready: he wanted to visit the top of the Eiffel Tower; see the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, and visit a stadium to see the Paris St-Germain football team in action.