What to watch this week: ‘Thug Life’, ‘The Living End’ and more

Thug Life 38 years after Nayakan, director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan reunite for action film, Thug Life. Haasan plays Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, a gangster who takes young Amaran (played by Silambarasan TR) in his fold after killing his father. The plot hinges on the two being pitted against each other by Sakthivel’s rivals. The cast also includes Trisha Krishnan and Ali Fazal. (In theatres)

A still from 'The Living End'.

The Living End A drifter and a film critic go on a wild road trip in this film by Gregg Araki (The Doom Generation, Mysterious Skin). This 1992 feature was a key work of New Queer Cinema, a loose movement that included independent LGBTQ films made in the early ‘90s. The film’s title comes from a Jesus and Mary Chain song, and the soundtrack is a mixture of shoegaze and punk numbers. (MUBI)

'K.O' stars UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane.

K.O. After Bastien kills his opponent in a fight, he becomes a recluse. Years later, he’s tasked by the man’s widow to find her missing son. He ends up taking on a brutal crime cartel in Marseille. This gritty action film stars UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane and is directed by Antoine Blossier. (Netflix)



A still from 'Oh My Ghost Clients'.

Oh My Ghost Clients Jung Kyung-ho has played a number of memorable roles from the top hagwon instructor in Crash Course in Romance, to prison guard in Prison Playbook and a doctor in Hospital Playlist. In this new K-drama he plays a labour attorney who after a near-death experience starts seeing ghosts who have died in industrial accidents and want him to take these workplaces to task. Helping him on this part-funny. part-melodramatic and part-serious journey is his sister-in-law Na Hee Ju (Seol In Ah) and YouTuber Go Gyeon Woo (Cha Hak Yeon). (Netflix)