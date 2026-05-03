A new book explores the varied charms of Malayalam cinema

Dileesh Pothan and Lijo Jose Pellissery, Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu, Syam Pushkaran, Don Palathara… I had barely heard of these names seven or eight years ago, and never imagined they would become part of my cultural landscape. Then, around covid time, the floodgates opened. Since then, my closest engagement with contemporary films has been not with Hindi or English or “world” cinema but with the new Malayalam wave— thoughtful, whimsical, often unpredictable and detour-laden films that erase the distinction between “mainstream” and “serious”.
To gradually feel my way around this world, making little connections between the oeuvres and career arcs of this or that actor, screenwriter, cinematographer or director, was to replicate an adolescent excitement, when similar discoveries had taken place around international films. This included the thrill of becoming used to subtitles while consciously or subconsciously processing little things about the cadences of the language spoken onscreen; and feeling like one had been allowed entry into a culture that might otherwise have stayed remote.
For viewers like me, besotted by current Malayalam cinema but untutored in the rich history of this film industry (perhaps only maintaining a link with that history through one-off screenings of important works like Yavanika or Chemmeen—seen in poor prints decades ago—or an occasional G. Aravindan or Adoor Gopalakrishnan film), S.R. Praveen’s Ticket to Kerala is a welcome comfort read. The book begins with an overview of the ongoing wave and how it reached non-Keralite viewers in an era of OTT, superior curation, and lockdown-dictated viewing shifts.
I spent the first few dozen pages nodding at this or that reference, glad about my familiarity with many of the works discussed—but also feeling enlightened when the author provided an insight into a film I thought I knew well. Discussing the superb Kumbalangi Nights, for example, Praveen notes that the smarmy alpha-male figure played by Fahadh Faasil (and exposed as unhinged by the story’s end) could easily have been the much-hailed hero of a 1990s mainstream film, while the four brothers living and squabbling in a rundown village house, whose stories we are most invested in, might have been stereotyped goons in that earlier work.
In this first section, Praveen also goes back to the early 2000s when mainstream Malayalam cinema, then in the doldrums, began to find tentative new directions through films like Ritu, Traffic and Nayakan. Only after this does the book, in its second half, travel to the very distant past, with a haunting vignette from the dawn of Kerala’s cinema: a little boy is playfully burning the negative of a film made by his father J.C. Daniel, unaware that he is destroying a historical artefact, the first ever Malayalam feature. More than 80 years later, the author speaks to the old man who remembers his childish vandalism, and even recalls one of the images from that doomed film—Vigathakumaran (1930)—when he had looked at the negative.
This mood-establishing start to the book’s “post-interval” section is followed by plenty of historical information: about the studio rivalries of the 1950s, the initial new wave of the 1970s (which was clearly non-mainstream), the Middle Cinema, and the ever-evolving links between Kerala’s society, politics and cinema. Analysis and reportage go together—interspersed with the narrative chapters are a few interviews, presented in question-and-answer format, with prominent figures such as Adoor, Lijo, Rajeev Ravi and Bahul Ramesh (who doubles up as screenwriter and cinematographer—an unusual combination).