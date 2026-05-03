A new book explores the varied charms of Malayalam cinema

Some passages about specific films—with brief plot synopses, back-stories and overall relevance as part of a movement or a career—might not be easy going for a reader who hasn’t watched those films yet; this is an occupational hazard while reading any cinema book of this sort. But there is enough else of general interest. I thought two such chapters were particularly notable. The first is about the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) after the 2017 sexual assault on an actor who dared—unlike others in the past—to speak up and name her assailants. Praveen tellingly emphasises the contrast between the braggadocio shown by male stars on screen (including the “punch dialogues” for their adoring fans) and their real-world timidity or evasiveness when it came to the sexual-harassment issue, and conversely, the contrast between quiet or docile women characters and the bold speaking up of women from the industry during this crucial moment.