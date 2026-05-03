A new book explores the varied charms of Malayalam cinema

To gradually feel my way around this world, making little connections between the oeuvres and career arcs of this or that actor, screenwriter, cinematographer or director, was to replicate an adolescent excitement, when similar discoveries had taken place around international films. This included the thrill of becoming used to subtitles while consciously or subconsciously processing little things about the cadences of the language spoken onscreen; and feeling like one had been allowed entry into a culture that might otherwise have stayed remote.