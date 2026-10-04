Why tiffin censorship threatens diversity in school classrooms

Her classmates—all of whom come from a certain degree of privilege—are turning to books, TV series and workshops for inspiration, while helping out their younger siblings as well. In the process, they have also come to understand the labour that goes into putting together a tiffin early in the morning—something they had taken for granted until now. Helping out or taking over the making of the dabba on some days is their way of acknowledging the effort. A common favourite with P.C. and her classmates is the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, which features food influenced by Japanese, Tibetan and Chinese culinary cultures. P.C. tried cabbage dumplings and “did not hate it”. She made sure to inform her peers about the addition of fish sauce to the dumplings. “Some of my friends’ parents are very strict about food choices, so much so that they instruct the kids to sit a little apart if someone has brought an egg. But my classmates are alright, they do their own thing,” she adds.