‘Tiki Taka’: A play that scores big on life and sports

For the last few years, we’ve seen somewhat of an outpouring of sports documentaries, films and series on OTT platforms, including the runaway success of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso. Khurana, though, insists he drew inspiration from none of them. “I love Ted Lasso; the beauty therein is that you don’t see a lot of the game. It’s centred around the lives of the people," he says. Tiki Taka, which opened to a full house at Mumbai’s AntiSocial on a Tuesday evening is similar in its attempts. It’s the men in the locker room, behind the numbered jerseys, and not the ones on the field that took the applause.