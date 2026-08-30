‘Tony’ review: Film can't bridge gap between Bourdain the boy and future celeb

Yet for all his swagger, there is something deeply uncertain about him. This is where Dominic Sessa's performance as Tony is particularly effective. He doesn't attempt an imitation of the older Bourdain; he seems to have internalised the young man's contradictions. Tony is rarely as confident as he wants people to believe. He watches people from the corners of his eyes. His shoulders are often hunched. He doesn't carry himself with the confidence of someone who walks into a room certain that he belongs there. The arrogance feels less earned and more like armour.