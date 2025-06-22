‘Tourist Family’: A necessary dose of positivity

The biggest hurdle that Das and his family faced was, in fact, crossing the sea and coming to India. The worst thing that could happen already did. Every other conflict is less Herculean in comparison. However, it is these little problems and events that their world turns around; the dominos which will either hold their life together or cause it to crumble, leading to the only thing worse than leaving their home—going back to it. Slowly and surely, the family forges connections with the people around them. The film initially warns us not to trust anyone, but support and solidarity can be accessed if one takes the time to learn, as Das does. The neighbours, who first seem uninviting and non-inclusive, become their community, they grow to care for the family.