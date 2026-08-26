‘Toxic’ review: Yash's latest can't even provoke properly

Toxic has a 14-year-old’s idea of transgression. Raya says he’s “allergic to morality”; he cuts off a rival’s hand and deadpans “Handshake deal”. A group of nuns shed their habits to reveal assassins in tight-fitting costumes; Raya shoves a gun in one’s mouth as she kneels before him and blows her head off. His Dionysian appetites only serve to show how afraid the film is of wandering into more complicated psychological terrain. Ganga sold her body so her younger sibling wouldn’t go hungry; he grows up unable to see relationships with women as non-transactional. She’s his one constant in life, and theirs is the only true affection in the film. She’s styled severely, is unattached and sad throughout, as if the makers were worried we might think Nayanthara and Yash make a nice pair.