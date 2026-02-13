What to watch this week: ‘Tu Yaa Main', ‘O'Romeo' and more

O’Romeo Vishal Bhardwaj returns to familiar ground with another Shakespeare adaptation to join his Maqbool, Omkara and Haider. This time it’s Romeo and Juliet, with Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in the lead and a simmering gang war as the backdrop. Also starring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. Based on the non-fiction book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The music is by Bhardwaj himself, as always collaborating with Gulzar. (In theatres)

View full Image A still from 'How to Get to Heaven from Belfast'.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast Three friends investigate the death of an old school friend in this Irish dark comedy series. Created by Lisa McGee, whose previous venture, Derry Girls, was one of the best comedy shows of the last decade. (Netflix)

View full Image A still from 'Tu Yaa Main'.

Tu Yaa Main A rapper (Adarsh Gourav) and an influencer (Shanaya Kapoor) are menaced by a crocodile in this Hindi survival thriller. Written by Abhishek Bandekar and directed by Bejoy Nambiar (Shaitan). Expect retro-chic music and Khoon Bhari Maang references. (In theatres)

View full Image A still from 'The Museum Of Innocence'.