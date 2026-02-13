What to watch this week: ‘Tu Yaa Main', ‘O'Romeo' and more

A killer croc Hindi thriller, Vishal Bhardwaj returns with another Shahid Kapoor-starrer, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published13 Feb 2026, 11:00 AM IST
A still from O’Romeo.
A still from O'Romeo.

O’Romeo

Vishal Bhardwaj returns to familiar ground with another Shakespeare adaptation to join his Maqbool, Omkara and Haider. This time it’s Romeo and Juliet, with Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in the lead and a simmering gang war as the backdrop. Also starring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. Based on the non-fiction book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The music is by Bhardwaj himself, as always collaborating with Gulzar. (In theatres)

View full Image
A still from 'How to Get to Heaven from Belfast'.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

Three friends investigate the death of an old school friend in this Irish dark comedy series. Created by Lisa McGee, whose previous venture, Derry Girls, was one of the best comedy shows of the last decade. (Netflix)

Also Read | ‘Marty Supreme' review: Everybody wants to rule the world in Josh Safdie's film
View full Image
A still from 'Tu Yaa Main'.

Tu Yaa Main

A rapper (Adarsh Gourav) and an influencer (Shanaya Kapoor) are menaced by a crocodile in this Hindi survival thriller. Written by Abhishek Bandekar and directed by Bejoy Nambiar (Shaitan). Expect retro-chic music and Khoon Bhari Maang references. (In theatres)

View full Image
A still from 'The Museum Of Innocence'.

The Museum Of Innocence

A wealthy man (Selahattin Paşalı) falls in love with a shopgirl (Eylül Lize Kandemir) in this Turkish drama series set in 1970s Istanbul. It is adapted from Orhan Pamuk’s Nobel Prize-winning 2008 novel of the same name. (Netflix)

Also Read | All the love-ly food and drinks menus to bookmark this Valentine's Day
Movie Theatre
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: ‘Tu Yaa Main', ‘O'Romeo' and more
More