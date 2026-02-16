‘Tu Yaa Main' review: Thriller has bite but takes too long to sink its teeth in

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and adapted by Himanshu Sharma from the 2018 Thai thriller The Pool, directed by Ping Lumpraploeng, Tu Yaa Main is a curious addition to Hindi cinema’s sporadic engagement with the creature feature. The original was a compact, high-concept survival drama built around the simple premise of a man trapped in a drained swimming pool with a crocodile, trying to find a way out. Nambiar retains the skeletal premise but sets aside that minimalism, expanding the thriller framework into a 145-minute romantic drama inserted with class commentary and influencer satire. The result is an ambitious film intermittently exhausting itself instead of tightening its grip.

The film opens effectively with a lake attack that establishes the crocodile as a credible threat. But very quickly, the focus widens. Maruti, a Nallasopara rapper calling himself Aala Flowpara, carries unmistakable Gully Boy energy. He is restless, proud and aspirational. Crucially, he cannot swim -- a detail that sharpens the survival stakes once the water becomes central to the narrative. Adarsh Gourav commits fully to the part of Maruti/Flow.

Opposite him, Shanaya Kapoor is confident as Avani, an influencer known as Miss Vanity, whose life revolves around a clearly crafted online persona. Their meeting is less romantic destiny than content opportunity; even the crisis at times feels like an extreme collab gone wrong. The screenplay (Abhishek Bandekar) brings up class differences, but keeps it surface-level. When Avani describes Maruti’s home as “a 10x10 filled with love,” he calls her out for romanticising his poverty. This might sound like a sharp moment, but the argument doesn’t really go deeper. It’s a spat rather than a meaningful clash of worlds.

The divide is sketched in broad contrasts—chawl versus mansion, scarcity versus ennui, without the lived-in detail that might have given it depth. Their worlds would likely never intersect, let alone escalate into romance, if it weren’t for the ‘share, like, subscribe’ ecosystem where sliding into DMs is somehow normalised.

Virtual and IRL collabs collide, leading Maruti and Avani to an abandoned coastal resort between Mumbai and Goa. As in many thrillers, nothing good comes of such isolation. Avani, in a moment that strains logic, floats for hours in an unhygienic pool despite repeated warnings. Such choices become more glaring when the creature makes its appearance well over an hour into the film.

After a series of questionable decisions, the duo finds itself trapped in a deep pool, cut off from easy rescue. Skirting death while plotting escape, Maruti and Avani must confront not just the reptilian threat but their own fears, trauma and ego.

The animatronics work better than expected; the crocodile feels solid and physical rather than digitally pasted in, lending real weight to the danger. In the quieter passages as water levels shift and escape routes narrow the film delivers nerve-fraying tension.

Technically, Tu Yaa Main is stronger than it is thematically. The sound design does much of the heavy lifting in the survival stretches. Remy Dalai’s cinematography begins with a glossy, influencer-ready sheen before tightening into more oppressive frames that make effective use of the pool’s geometry. The production design makes smart use of the limited space and structure from bare concrete, to shrinking water levels, tunnels and stark geometry. While the action delivers the thrills. The editing (Priyank Prem Kumar), however, is uneven; while some sequences are cut with urgency, others linger longer than required, diluting the impact of a tense situation. Music, a Nambiar hallmark, is both asset and excess. The first half hour is heavily scored, particularly with rap tracks that double-underline the narrative.

Instead of playing it as straight monster mayhem, the film turns the pool into a pressure cooker where egos splinter before the croc snaps. Gourav’s Maruti begins as swagger and bravado but gradually reveals panic and vulnerability; it’s a committed performance that keeps the stakes grounded. Kapoor’s Avani could easily have been a stereotype, yet she finds a more human note beneath the gloss. As the situation spirals, her polish slips in believable ways. The pool becomes an uncomfortable therapy session neither signed up for. When the focus stays on these two, battling both the crocodile and themselves, the film is surprisingly affecting. The longer it stretches, however, the more time viewers have to question character logic and narrative indulgence. In the end, Tu Yaa Main has bite; it just takes too long to sink its teeth in.

