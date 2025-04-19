Why we keep rewatching TV episodes we already love

The sea was angry that day, my friends.

That’s how George Costanza begins his magnum opus of a monologue in The Marine Biologist, an all-time classic episode of Seinfeld (Netflix). A show famed for weaving mundane absurdities into lyrical punchlines, this episode — this glorious episode — strikes a different level of comedic alchemy. Elaine's electronic organizer crashes a Russian novelist’s mood. Kramer slices golf balls into the ocean. And George, that most improbable of heroes, delivers a blow-by-blow account of rescuing a whale that would make Ernest Hemingway put down his glass to applaud. The joke lands, perfectly and exquisitely, because every storyline dovetails into that final punch. And, dear reader, I have watched that episode hundreds of times. Hundreds. Like a chef with a favorite dish, I return to it not because I’ve forgotten how it ends, but because I remember every note it hits, and I need to taste it again.

There’s a particular pleasure in rewatching. It may seem initially irrational, perhaps, in this golden age of endless streaming content, where every day you hear about at least one new sensation that you are told that you simply must binge right away. I still haven’t started the new season of The White Lotus (JioHotstar) — but have been finishing off long days of writing with reruns of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (JioHotstar).

I’m not alone. Friends, The Office, Parks And Recreation (Netflix), Modern Family(JioHotstar). These are not just shows; they are spiritual security blankets. In a world of algorithmic overchoice, where even our taste is curated by mysterious digital overlords, we rebel in the softest way possible: by choosing what we already know we love. We click play on a favourite Friends episode — mine are ‘The One With The Blackout’ and ‘The One With All The Resolutions’ — or turn simply to The Office to see Jim smirking into the camera, rolling his eyes like he’s on a dating show. These shows are the vanilla ice cream after a breakup, the hoodie that still smells like comfort, the laugh track we don’t mock anymore because, frankly, it’s the only applause we get at the end of a long day.