Why we keep rewatching TV episodes we already love

I’m not alone. Friends, The Office, Parks And Recreation (Netflix), Modern Family(JioHotstar). These are not just shows; they are spiritual security blankets. In a world of algorithmic overchoice, where even our taste is curated by mysterious digital overlords, we rebel in the softest way possible: by choosing what we already know we love. We click play on a favourite Friends episode — mine are ‘The One With The Blackout’ and ‘The One With All The Resolutions’ — or turn simply to The Office to see Jim smirking into the camera, rolling his eyes like he’s on a dating show. These shows are the vanilla ice cream after a breakup, the hoodie that still smells like comfort, the laugh track we don’t mock anymore because, frankly, it’s the only applause we get at the end of a long day.