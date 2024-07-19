What to watch this week: Twisters, Rebel and more

Daisy Ridley plays American swimmer Gertrude Ederle in ‘Young Woman and The Sea’, legendary Thelonious Monk's interviews in a documentary' Rewind and Play' and other titles to watch this week

Team Lounge
Published19 Jul 2024, 05:00 PM IST
A sequel of 'Twisters' whirls into cinemas this week starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Twisters

There are many with fond memories of the 1996 Twister, with its pioneering special effects, the irreplaceable Helen Hunt in the lead, and the Van Halen music video. A sequel-in-spirit whirls into cinemas this week; Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones play the storm chasers. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, written by Mark L. Smith from a story by Joseph Kosinski. (In theatres)

 

A still from 'Young Woman and The Sea',

Young Woman and The Sea

This film looks at the life of American swimmer Gertrude Ederle, winner of an Olympic gold (1924). In 1926, she became the first woman to swim across the English Channel. Daisy Ridley plays Ederle. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Jazz legend Thelonious Monk shines in an intimate documentary.

Rewind and Play

The legendary Thelonious Monk was interviewed for French TV in 1969 by Henri Renaud, also a jazz pianist. The interview was not a success, with Monk taking exception to Renaud’s questions. From the original footage, French-Senegalese director Alain Gomis (Félicité) creates a provocative documentary, graced by Monk’s unique piano-playing. (MUBI)

 

Rebel is a drama about a Muslim Belgian family.

Rebel

In between the third and fourth films in the Bad Boys franchise, Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah made a film that couldn’t be more different. Rebel is a drama about a Muslim Belgian family. Kamal goes to help war victims in Syria, but is forced to join ISIS; back home, his brother is recruited by hardliners. Starring Aboubakr Bensaihi, Lubna Azabal, Tara Abboud and Amir El Arbi. (Amazon Prime)

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 05:00 PM IST
