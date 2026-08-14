A new book on Tyeb Mehta revisits the impact of his towering legacy on Indian art

On the contrary, Mehta leached out the trappings of context from his canvas by depicting his tortured figures, human and animal, against empty backdrops. He forced the viewer to train their gaze on the facial and bodily contortions of the people, deities, bulls and birds he kept returning to, most of them captured in media res—in the middle of things—experiencing a moment of pause before being executed, their bodies shattering into sinews and bones, on a rampage to destroy evil, or simply plunging into free fall. The dynamism of his work, as several essayists in the book point out, owed much to his early interest in filmmaking, which his family pursued as a business.