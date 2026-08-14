In 2002, the famously reclusive artist Tyeb Mehta (1925-2009) enjoyed a resurgence in the public eye after one of his paintings, a triptych titled Celebration (1995), fetched a staggering $317,500 at Christie’s, the highest ever amount paid for a work by an Indian artist in an international auction. While the sale may have returned Mehta to the limelight, his richly variegated legacy received the attention due to it at a magisterial show curated by Roobina Karode in 2025 to commemorate his centenary at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Delhi.
A new book on Tyeb Mehta revisits the impact of his towering legacy on Indian art
SummaryDescribed by poet Ashok Vajpeyi as ‘the most political painter of his time’, artist Tyeb Mehta drew from the darkness of the past and the violence of the present to depict civilisational injustices
In 2002, the famously reclusive artist Tyeb Mehta (1925-2009) enjoyed a resurgence in the public eye after one of his paintings, a triptych titled Celebration (1995), fetched a staggering $317,500 at Christie’s, the highest ever amount paid for a work by an Indian artist in an international auction. While the sale may have returned Mehta to the limelight, his richly variegated legacy received the attention due to it at a magisterial show curated by Roobina Karode in 2025 to commemorate his centenary at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More