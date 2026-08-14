A new book on Tyeb Mehta revisits the impact of his towering legacy on Indian art

In 2002, the famously reclusive artist Tyeb Mehta (1925-2009) enjoyed a resurgence in the public eye after one of his paintings, a triptych titled Celebration (1995), fetched a staggering $317,500 at Christie’s, the highest ever amount paid for a work by an Indian artist in an international auction. While the sale may have returned Mehta to the limelight, his richly variegated legacy received the attention due to it at a magisterial show curated by Roobina Karode in 2025 to commemorate his centenary at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Delhi.