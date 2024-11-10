Tyler, the Creator’s artful self-exploration

It’s 2011, and I’m watching Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. The musical guest for the night is Odd Future, a little-known Los Angeles collective that had just a handful of self-released mixtapes to their name. A synth pulses with menace as the camera slowly focuses on two young men in balaclavas, one featuring an inverted cross scrawled on with a sharpie. There’s two garden gnomes on top of the stage monitors, and a girl in full The Ring get-up is hanging out near the drum kit. I’ve never heard of these guys before, but I’m already all in.

In low-pitched, sinister tones, the masked rap insurgents growl out lines about ashing blunts, music blog beefs and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer on network television. They chant “wolf gang" as a war cry, jumping around the Late Night set in a two-man moshpit. At one point, Tyler, the Creator runs towards Fallon’s desk, and it feels like all hell is about to break loose. But he just tries to get Fallon and the guests to sing along—a surprised Felicia Day gamely shouts “wolf" into the mic—before bouncing his way back to the stage. Rebellious fury and sinister aura meets guileless, anarchic fun.

Even then, all of 19-years-old, Tyler was the group’s charismatic talisman. More than any other Odd Future member—many of whom would go on to have successful, genre-defining solo careers—he combined the militant menace of early 1990s Wu-Tang Clan with the blog-era’s ironic cool and the chaotic-neutral energy of the early 2010s Internet. Troll-ish provocation, rakish charm, and bagfuls of raw talent, all in one incorrigible little package.

Goblin, his first studio album—released just three months after the Fallon gig—is rap music filtered through the punk nihilism of Sid Vicious. “Kill people, burn shit, fuck school," he yells over the industrial horrorcore beats of Radicals, while breakout single Yonkers is full of viciously violent disses at Hayley Williams, B.o.B and Bruno Mars. Like Eminem before him, he revelled in the idea of being hip-hop’s enfant terrible, sending middle America into a moral-panic tizzy. His lyrics—littered with violent fantasies and gratuitous use of homophobic slurs—scared the UK authorities so much that he was banned for visiting the country for three years.

Unlike Eminem, though, Tyler wouldn’t stick to the shock-jock routine forever. Starting with 2015’s Cherry Bomb, he pivoted away from horror-core, each record pushing into more expansive—but still experimental—sonic territory. On each of his last three albums—Flower Boy, Igor and Call Me If You Get Lost—he adopted different personae as a way to deconstruct and unpack different aspects of his personality, his early “burn-it-all-down" antagonism replaced—though not entirely—in favour of introspection, lyrical maturity, and an ear for the tuneful croon.

Chromakopia, his latest album, represents a culmination of that narrative arc. Now in his 30s, Tyler can no longer escape the realities of adulthood, or hide behind the fantasy of perpetual adolescence. So, guided by little snippets of advice and affirmation from his mother, he tackles this inevitable quarter-life crisis head-on, squaring up against the sort of existential questions that come when youthful immortality is firmly in the rear-view mirror.