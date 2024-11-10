Tyler, the Creator’s artful self-exploration

Like Him sees him come to terms with his estranged father, whose abandonment of a young Tyler and his mother has been a key theme in his music and his life (his first mixtape was called Bastard, as just one example). Singing in a gentle falsetto, Tyler worries about whether he looks like his dad, whose absence still haunts him—“I’m chasing a ghost," he croons. Self-doubt resurfaces once again towards the end of the acerbic Take Your Mask Off. After taking other people to task for living inauthentic lives, he puts himself on blast (“You talk a lot of shit to not even be number one.") It’s one of the rawest, most honest self-disses in recent hip-hop history, all of Tyler’s contradictions and self-deluding fantasies laid bare with surgical precision.