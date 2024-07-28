In Uddipana Goswami's new book, women are survivors
SummaryUddipana Goswami's collection, ‘The Women Who Would Not Die: Stories’ drives home the truth of violence in Assam, experienced as personal or public tragedy
Philip L. Graham, the former publisher of The Washington Post, is widely credited with the truism: “Journalism is the first rough draft of history." But this claim can be equally staked by writers of fiction and poetry. For it is through the alchemy of their experience and imagination that the history of our distant past, or vanishing present, begins to assume a human face.
Scholar, journalist and writer Uddipana Goswami’s latest collection of stories, The Women Who Would Not Die: Stories, drives home the truth behind this sentiment with a raw force. Except for the last, all the stories are set in the author’s homeland, Assam. In letter and spirit, these vignettes are rooted to specific cultural and social contexts. You could wager that although written in English, these stories pulsate with the cadence of colloquial Axomiya, its idioms, expressions and emotional registers.