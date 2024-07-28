In Uddipana Goswami's new book, women are survivors

Goswami builds on this idea, unpeeling layers of social and economic inequalities that have turned ordinary, decent, once-neighbourly humans into monsters. “In themselves, they are good people," the narrator says, “but between them, they are deeply divided." The bleak irony is that those in power today can, in a blink of an eye, be turned into victims tomorrow, simply because the political or economic reality has shifted. The Hindu Axamiya’s atavistic pride in being the true natives of Assam, for example, is quickly overturned by the arrival of migrants from across the border. Bengali Muslim settlers, employed as cheap labour to till the land, soon begin to expand their community as well as their influence. In the pecking order of caste Hindus, Muslims, Bodos and other tribes, the wheel of advantage keeps turning, depending on who gets to call the shots.