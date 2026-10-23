‘Udta Teer’ review: Goofy spy comedy runs out of steam

Of the many musical gags in Udta Teer, one made me surprisingly wistful. Agent Vikrant (Ayushmann Khurrana) is shown watching the music video for A.R. Rahman’s 'Vande Mataram and becoming emotional. It’s intended as parodic patriotism, but it reminded me of when this version came out in 1997 and was received as a dynamic reworking, not an imposition. It’s also hard not to think of Gurus of Peace, a Rahman-Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan track on the same album, especially when Udta Teer reminds us, with a cover of Dum Mast Qalandar playing over a shootout, how Pakistan’s music is still a presence in our films but not Pakistani artists.
Vikrant being a heart-on-sleeve patriot is a joke within a larger joke. Early in the film, it’s revealed he’s actually Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy working undercover in India as a counterterrorism agent. His parents were killed in cross-border firing when he was young, instilling in him a desire for revenge. He reports to Lt Gen Niyazi (Ram Kapoor) back home, passing on information about Indian missions and moles and clearing a path for Pakistani operations. It’s a decent comic premise on its own, but Udta Teer adds another layer when Bilal gets in a car accident. He wakes up with amnesia and no memory of the work he was doing, and soon becomes convinced he’s Indian super-agent Vikrant.
Initially, Udta Teer is an enjoyably silly spoof of spy movies and raging patriotism in Indian cinema. The Pakistani high command is, inevitably, a collection of power-hungry incompetents: besides the plate-flinging Niyazi, there’s Gulshan Grover’s all-powerful general and a meek prime minister (his identity reveal is a joke that comes too late). But the Indian side is pretty goofy too, with a philandering official in the defence ministry (Brijendra Kala) and Rahul Bose as Burman, head of counterterrorism, rendered almost fully immobile and subject to all manner of slapstick indignity. Throw in a confused fidayeen (Mukul Dev) and a second Pakistani spy (Suhail Nayyar) in Burman’s team – both pretty funny – and there’s enough for Khurrana to play off.
Aakash A. Kaushik’s film has some of the goofy charm of Pakistan-focused Hindi comedies like Tere Bin Laden (2010) and Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016). It also takes the temperature down on Indo-Pak tensions. There’s no mention of particular transgressions, no boasting about military or intelligence victories, no droning on about duty and sacrifice. If the Pakistanis are training their spies to pass as Hindus, the Indians are also putting their men through Islam 101 classes (these are conducted by an imam, a nice touch).
This soft-serve patriotism is not only welcome but a mildly political stance in the age of Fighter and Dhurandhar. Yet, there’s only so far Kaushik will go. There are deeper bonds between characters on the Pakistani side, but nothing comes of it, save for a scene with Nayyar and Khurrana. It’s a sad commentary on Hindi cinema’s crazy hawkishness that a film like Udta Teer can make sticking to the middle of the road seem like a risk.
A little after the halfway point, the film starts to tire. There’s a series of half-baked running gags, the worst of which is Vikrant’s immediate boss (Smita Tambe) falling for Burman. There are three musical numbers in fairly quick succession, two of which boil down to “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hind”. Kaushik belatedly remembers Sara Ali Khan, playing Bilal’s unsuspecting wife, needs something to do, so she’s suddenly important. Bilal’s shifting loyalties are played for surprise after surprise, but none of these are particularly smart or subversive. Instead, each is a step towards conformity and order: marriage, family, country.
Late in the film, there’s an adjustment made to Bilal’s origin story. On a logistical level, it’s a reasonable solution – maybe the only way out for a film that has no interest in making its audience the least bit uncomfortable. It’s still a disappointment, an easy way out for both maker and audience, and a cheapening of the protagonist’s journey. The ending is relaxed and bloodless, more Dhurandhar coda than the remaining 99.9%. But even this is essentially the same ghar mein ghus ke maarenge attitude that’s informed every Hindi film about Pakistan this decade.
For more culture coverage, visit Livemint.com/mint-lounge.