‘Unfrosted’: Jerry Seinfeld is the champion of breakfast

Take Seinfeld himself, for instance. Playing Kellogg’s executive Bob Cabana, his love for cereal is all-consuming. “The magic of cereal," he tells his colleagues over a bowl, “is you’re eating and drinking at the same time, with one hand." Cabana may not have Kellogg for a last name—his boss Edsel Kellogg is played by Jim Gaffigan—but he’s the one with the eye on the breakfast ball, the one giving industry awards to himself and the one who looks at a box of “Fruit Loops" and declares that “Fruit" should be spelt with two Os.