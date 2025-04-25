‘Unmyth’: A new monograph that reads like a mind map of Mithu Sen
SummaryIn her book, ‘Unmyth’, artist Mithu Sen describes her art practice as a breaking or unmaking of everything codified
Unmyth: Works and Worlds of Mithu Sen can be perceived in many ways. For one, it reads like a mind map of the Delhi-based artist, highlighting the way she constantly negotiates key concepts of radical hospitality, lingual anarchy, “untaboo" sexuality, counter capitalism and “unmonolith" identity in her practice. Another way is to view the recently released book like a performance. The viewers could engage with the universe of Mithu Sen by scanning QR codes embedded within the book. These tech gateways act as the artist’s acknowledgements for non-human, “un-human" and human, visible and invisible labour, and emotional and intellectual support that has deeply impacted her life.
“I, mithu sen, hereby acknowledge my deep connection with all mOTHERTONGUEs and D(e)ADS in this earth… . I acknowledge all wrong spellings and mistakes! Thank you lingual politics, and colonialism!... . Thank you tears, wet ontology, and female hysterics, nostalgia and sentiments, thank you, vernacular Unworld, and our mutual emptiness," reads one acknowledgement. It carries the spirit of poetic instability and performative multiplicity that she embodies in her practice. “This is an acknowledgement-as-performance that refuses finality or fixity. It invites you into a conceptual space of becoming," she says.
She performs gratitude as a poetic and political act, not as a footnote but as a centrepiece. “Who gets archived, who gets named, who remains unacknowledged despite deep contribution? This gesture destabilises traditional authorship and places the work in a relational field of co-creation," says Sen.
The book, published by Mapin and supported by Chemould Prescott Road, is the first such comprehensive study of Sen’s conceptual art practice. Designed by Anusha Yadav and edited by US-based scholar-writer Irina Aristarkhova, the book features contributions from academics specialising in transnational gender and sexuality studies, cultural theorists and curators such as Nancy Adajania, Max Delany, Sushmita Chatterjee and Karin Zitzewitz, each of whom have engaged with Sen’s work for years.
Also read: What to watch this week: ‘Andor’, ‘Bullet Train Explosion’ and more