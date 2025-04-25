‘Unmyth’: A new monograph that reads like a mind map of Mithu Sen

Unmyth has been called many things—an archive, a resource and a performance. What does it mean to you?

Unmyth is not a retrospective. Think of it like an “unarchive"—it does not follow a chronology, rather it is a maze. The monograph refuses to stabilise memory, and hence collapses the institutional idea of the archive. The Fictional Interview is an attempt to destabilise this format, unravel authority and question who gets to speak, who gets to record and who gets to perform. Language is not a tool here. Yes, the medium is English, you can read the text, but conceptually we have brought in a certain incomprehensibility. There are anxious words, glitches, nonsense phrases and no guaranteed format. There is a poetic rapture to the book. Poetry is a form of resistance, but one that affords immense freedom and meaning. It gives me space to breathe. By using poetry and by collapsing hierarchies, I have tried to create different timelines and a mind map. By using poetry and by collapsing hierarchies, I have tried to create different timelines and a mind map. Hence this book is a personal document as well—of a way of living.