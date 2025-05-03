Books: Upamanyu Chatterjee is master of the absurd in his new collection
Summary'The Hush of the Uncaring Sea: Novellas 2018-2025' brings together four sharp novellas by the writer, each crackling with his acerbic take on the human condition
In the titular novella from Upamanyu Chatterjee’s The Hush of the Uncaring Sea: Novellas 2018-2025, a racist sea captain from Apartheid-era South Africa is talking himself into abandoning an accidental stowaway aboard his ship—a naïve Bengali young man named Abani who boarded in Calcutta (now Kolkata) to see a relative off and took a nap at the wrong time. The passage is vintage Chatterjee, not just because of the black humour but also because of the way he presents evil as a tragically banal phenomenon; the idea that given the right circumstances, any of us could nonchalantly carry out the worst atrocities. Like leaving a helpless young man in the middle of the ocean on a threadbare raft with meagre supplies.