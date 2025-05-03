Books: Upamanyu Chatterjee is master of the absurd in his new collection

“And yet when we want to set up, not a mammoth white-marble Temple Trust, not a religious camp for astrologers and soothsayers, but a school, our first school, not for the scions of the polo players of the nobility, but for the poor, you put a spanner in the works because you feel that when ready, it just might make you take a five-minute detour every morning when you want to canter off to Dumraon Hill for your horse-riding. You forget, you know, that we refer matters to you merely out of deference to your paramountcy. You are paramount, of course, but so is that new motion picture company in Hollywood."