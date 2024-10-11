What to watch this week: ‘Vettaiyan’, ‘Stree 2’

A Korean war epic set in the time of Japanese invasions, a thriller starring Alia Bhatt, and other titles to watch this weekend

Team Lounge
Published11 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
A still from 'Stree 2'.
A still from 'Stree 2'.

Stree 2

Horror-comedy is always a big draw in India, but it’s safe to say no one expected Stree 2 to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Amar Kaushik’s sequel may not rewire the genre the way the original Stree did. But the Chanderi boys and girl - Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee - are great fun to hang out with, the monster is nostalgically lurid, and the jokes come thick and fast. (Amazon Prime)

A still from 'Vettaiyan'.

Vettaiyan

A hard-as-nails cop (Rajinikanth) is on the trail of a notorious drugrunner in this new Tamil film by T.J. Gnanavel (Jai Bhim). There is support from Amitabh Bachchan, playing a chief of police, Fahadh Faasil as an informer, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. (In theatres)

A still from Vasan Bala’s latest film 'Jigra'.

Jigra

Vasan Bala’s last film was a digital release, the black comedy Monica O My Darling. He’s back in theatres with his latest film, Jigra. The trailers don’t give away as much as they usually do now, but the story seems to revolve around Alia Bhatt travelling to a foreign land to rescue her brother (Vedang Raina). Co-written by Bala and Debashish Irengbam. (In theatres)

A still from 'Uprising'.

Uprising

A liberated slave, Cheon Yeong (Gang Dong-won), and his former master, Jong-ryeo (Park Jeong-min), meet as enemies in war. This Korean action epic is set during the Japanese invasions of Korea at the end of the 16th century. Directed by Kim Sang-man, and written by Shin Cheol and Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, Decision to Leave). (Netflix)

