Being a part of band Shakti is a learning experience for me: V Selvaganesh
SummaryThe kanjira maestro on what it means to be part of a band whose music he grew up listening, the responsibility he feels to promote the kanjira and his favourite cities to perform in
2024 will go down as a special year for kanjira exponent V. Selvaganesh. In February, Shakti, the (regrouped) world music band he’s a member of – along with John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan and Ganesh Rajagopalan – won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for their album, This Moment. This was the first Grammy win for the band for the first studio album they’ve released in 46 years. There were some memorable concerts - at NMACC and the Mahindra Percussion Festival – that saw him perform along with his father, ghatam maestro Vikku Vinayakram, his brother V Umashankar, and son Swaminathan Selvaganesh as part of the family ensemble, Ghatam Symphony. As the year draws to close, Selvaganesh's keeping the good vibes flowing by performing at Bandland 2024, an all-out rock music festival organised by Bookmyshow Live.