Being a part of band Shakti is a learning experience for me: V Selvaganesh

Any funny anecdotes you can share of a concert trip that went wrong?

I recall this one time, in 2016, when I had to travel to Brazil to perform with Zakir bhai for the Masters of Percussion concert. Pakhawaj player Bhavani Shankar ji and I had to take a long flight from Chennai to Brazil with transits in Frankfurt and New York. We reached Brazil safely, as did our instruments, but our suitcases didn't arrive. We were told the baggage would arrive a day later but the day of the concert arrived and there was nothing to wear! Zakir bhai lent me one of his kurtas, it was long and tight for me (laughs), but we performed the concert and left for India. And guess what? The luggage reached home a week after I'd reached Chennai. I am just glad our instruments didn't get lost. Now, when I look back, I laugh thinking about this.