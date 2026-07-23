Reflecting on the 61st Venice Biennale: art, memory and Koyo Kouoh’s legacy

It was in 2013 that I had shown work at the Arsenale—one of the major venues of the Venice Biennale—and now 13 years later, walking through the 61st edition simply as a visitor is a different experience. The city is the same but I am not, and I keep asking myself whether I had actually become more observant in the interim period or just older.
There is a conversation that runs alongside every edition of the Venice Biennale that has nothing really to do with art. It is about the carbon footprint and the cost of what it takes environmentally and financially to move an entire global art world into a lagoon city for six months every two years. But then a great curator assembles voices you would not have reached on your own, not because the artists are hidden somewhere but because the world is genuinely too large and your own travelling life covers only a fraction of what is being made.
This year’s edition, titled ‘In Minor Keys’, on view till 22 November, was conceptualised by the late Cameroonian-Swiss curator Koyo Kouoh. She was announced as the artistic director in December 2024, becoming the first African woman to hold that role. She had spent decades working toward something like this, building RAW Material Company in Dakar, leading the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, and more. Her entire practice was rooted in listening carefully to voices from the Global South at a time when the region was still considered peripheral to the main conversation. She passed away in May 2025 at 57 before the works had been installed. Her team carried it through, working from what she had left behind, and the title she had chosen.
Nine days before opening, the all-women jury she had selected resigned, saying they would not award prizes to countries whose leaders faced charges at the International Criminal Court, and the biennale moved to a public vote. However, more than 50 artists and pavilions withdrew from the prize process in support of the jury. The biennale that Kouoh had spent the last months of her life building became a political argument in its opening days, and she was not physically there to see any of it.
In the three days that I am there, I keep trying to work out how Kouoh had put all of this together—not the individual works but the sequence, the accumulation, the way you arrived at each thing. A curator does not ask artists to illustrate a theme, the job is closer to the opposite. It is to listen carefully enough in the selection so that each work has space for its own truth and to trust that what holds the whole thing together will not need to be announced.
Inside the Central Pavilion at the Giardini, another major venue of the biennale, Cuban artist Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons has placed eight painted panels featuring Kouoh in a long dark cloak alongside author Toni Morrison. Magnolia branches, in watercolour and ink, move across them. In front of the panels, seven deep-red resin and glass magnolia sculptures stand on white plinths, with a 15-minute score by Kamaal Malak running alongside. The panels are the whole story if you know who you are looking at. That changes the viewing experience completely.
Another impactful work is by South African artist Senzeni Marasela, who is deeply affected by the trauma of the Apartheid. She has stitched red wool onto tjali blankets, the kind that South African miners are given when they go underground and that families receive when they do not come back. The artist has worked the names and death tolls of mine disasters into the stitch. The maps of collapsed mineshafts run through the textile across seven large suspended works, and it is akin to reading a list of names on a memorial except that it moves with the wind.
Lubaina Himid's British Pavilion brings together large multi-panel paintings of surreal domestic scenes alongside works on found objects and. A wall of painted oars, each carrying a title from a moment in life— ‘Dental appointment’, ‘Carp for Christmas’,—the kind of thing that gets said but the official record does not think worth keeping.
American visual artist Dawn DeDeaux's Dirt Bowl Table is a long illuminated surface, with wooden bowls of earth from 64 locations arranged across it like a small archipelago. Among them lies a bowl of golden brown soil with river sand from Douala, Cameroon, the soil from Kouoh’s birthplace, so that the curator is present in her own exhibition in some tangible way.
Challenging conventions
At Punta della Dogana, the old customs house, the Pinault Collection—a private collection of art belonging to Francois Pinault—has dedicated an entire building to a solo exhibition by Brazilian artist Paulo Nazareth. Titled Algebra, drawn from the Arabic al-jabr, or the setting of broken bones, the show makes you feel like you have entered a large nave, with ceramic bowls on stacked slate plinths running the full length on either side. On the brick walls, Nazareth's ‘FOR SALE’ photographs of himself, frontal and in profile, holding handwritten cardboard signs in English and Arabic, are visible. These challenge the conventions of ethnographic photography, with the subject also being the author.
In another gallery within the customs house, the walls were covered with the names of pre-colonial African peoples handwritten on brown paper squares. Ndebele, Kalanga, Himba, San, Zulu, Moors, Nubians, Berbers—these are names that existed before the 1884 Berlin Conference carved the continent into the divisions still in use today. On the floor, you can see a circle of shoes collected from travellers crossing borders, each one carrying the dust of a journey no official record noted. A wooden rack nearby contains objects from Nazareth’s own journeys—worn Havaianas with the soles cracked and discoloured from thousands of kilometres walked across 15 countries, and his mother's clothes stitched with the phrase, amor de mãe, surrounding the Tadao Ando concrete cube at the centre of the space.
Nazareth was not there for the opening of Algebra, he attended instead the opening of a mirror show with the same title in Veneza, a neighbourhood in Ribeirão das Neves, Brazil, that shares its name with the Italian city, where cultural institutions do not exist and infrastructure fails. So, a visitor ended up walking through 52 minutes of his life's work in one of the most prestigious addresses in contemporary art while he was somewhere else entirely.
The music continues…
Nalini Malani's Skipping Girl is already in the streets when I arrive, on vaporetto signage and banners and posters across the city, the figure looping continuously, falling and rising. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art’s collateral show, Of Woman Born, is inside the Magazzini del Sale with decades of the artist’s work about violence and what we keep collectively agreeing not to look at. The thing about the Skipping Girl being out in the streets is that you encounter her whether you are going to the show or not, whether you know what you are looking at or not. Inside the show, I keep coming back to the same image—a girl skipping rope, falling, getting up, skipping again, and beneath her in red, three times the text, I am tired, appears. What stops me are not the words but the repetition. The figure keeps moving the way a zoetrope moves, the same motion endlessly repeating through narrow slits, and from the outside it looks like play, and nobody asks if she is tired.