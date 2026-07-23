Reflecting on the 61st Venice Biennale: art, memory and Koyo Kouoh’s legacy

The music continues…

Nalini Malani's Skipping Girl is already in the streets when I arrive, on vaporetto signage and banners and posters across the city, the figure looping continuously, falling and rising. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art’s collateral show, Of Woman Born, is inside the Magazzini del Sale with decades of the artist’s work about violence and what we keep collectively agreeing not to look at. The thing about the Skipping Girl being out in the streets is that you encounter her whether you are going to the show or not, whether you know what you are looking at or not. Inside the show, I keep coming back to the same image—a girl skipping rope, falling, getting up, skipping again, and beneath her in red, three times the text, I am tired, appears. What stops me are not the words but the repetition. The figure keeps moving the way a zoetrope moves, the same motion endlessly repeating through narrow slits, and from the outside it looks like play, and nobody asks if she is tired.