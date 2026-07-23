Reflecting on the 61st Venice Biennale: art, memory and Koyo Kouoh’s legacy

There is a conversation that runs alongside every edition of the Venice Biennale that has nothing really to do with art. It is about the carbon footprint and the cost of what it takes environmentally and financially to move an entire global art world into a lagoon city for six months every two years. But then a great curator assembles voices you would not have reached on your own, not because the artists are hidden somewhere but because the world is genuinely too large and your own travelling life covers only a fraction of what is being made.