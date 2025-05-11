Punk rockers Viagra Boys mix bizarro humour, nihilism and empathy
SummarySince forming in 2015, Viagra Boys have excelled at blending brutalist post-punk with gauche, tongue-in-cheek political satire
On his critically acclaimed Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave, American comedian Tim Robinson specialises in lampooning a very particular brand of insecure, overcompensating manhood. His sketches are full of men whose inability to fit into a changing world leads to outbursts of impotent rage, self-loathing manifesting as deeply embarrassing misanthropy. These are men who mistake Wikipedia factoids for actual knowledge, who ruin parties and funerals with their misguided self-righteousness, whose refusal to admit their own ignorance leads them down increasingly dark and absurd rabbit holes.