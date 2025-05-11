Punk rockers Viagra Boys mix bizarro humour, nihilism and empathy

The other is album closer River King, a disarmingly sincere love ballad. After spending a whole record riffing on fetishised misanthropy, corporal violence and the horrors of contemporary life, Murphy finds himself singing wistfully about getting bad Chinese food over painfully sad piano. “Lookin' at you/ Everything feels easy now," he croons, suggesting that the antidote to all the insanity that Viagr Aboys documents lies in the simple charms of love and companionship. It’s as vulnerable as the band has ever been, underscoring the fact that for all the bizarro humour and shock-jock nihilism, Viagra Boys’ real strength lies in their understanding of—and empathy for—the human condition. As Murphy told the Guardian in response to a question about whether they’re finally going soft, “we’ve always been soft. That’s been the problem all along."