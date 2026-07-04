Inside ‘Vichitra’, a show that honours forgotten labour and gestures

Take, for instance, the photographs by Kushal Ray from the series Ladakh: A Syncretic Living (1987-2017). A self-taught photographer, his background in journalism has informed his style of image-making. Instead of going down the oft-trodden route of capturing the rugged landscape of Ladakh, Ray has chosen to focus on the humanity of the region and its rich cultural memory. The photo, Women Wait with Flowers to Greet a Religious Leader, in a way takes forward elements of the story that we came across in Das’s painting in the show. Here too, you witness those “in-between” moments. They become far more interesting than the actual act that the women might perform later on in the day. The smile of anticipation on some faces, the wariness in others; the flowers held high in some of the hands and drooping just a tad as one of the women sits down, tired of the wait—the gestures and objects animate the frame, taking away the mundanity of the day.