What to watch this week: ‘Here’, ‘Vijay 69’ and more

The ‘Forrest Gump’ team reunites for a new film, Anupam Kher takes on a triathlon, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published8 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM IST
The movie stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright as a highschool sweethearts who marry young.

Here

The team behind 1994’s Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump reunites in Here. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, written by Eric Roth and Zemeckis, the movie stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright as Richard and Margaret, a couple who fall in love in high school and marry young. Based on the comic book “Here” by Richard McGuire, the film chronicles the couple’s lives which are closely intertwined with their home, over six decades. The cast also includes Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly. (In theatres)

A still 'In The Rearview'.

In The Rearview

Set inside a Volkswagen Sharan van, the 2023 documentary feature film, takes the viewer along war-ravaged roads of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Driven by the film’s director Maciek Hamela, it also introduces you to evacuees leaving the country in the van. The film was recognized by the International Documentary Association with the 2023 IDA Pare Lorentz Award. (MUBI)

Anupham Kher stars in 'Vijay 69'.

Vijay 69

In this quirky Hindi film, Vijay (Anupam Kher), a grumpy man decides to compete in a triathlon at the ripe age of 69. The Netflix and YRF Entertainment-backed film has been written and directed by Akshay Roy and also stars Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja. (Netflix)

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny follows stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) and actress Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) who fall in love even as they wade through the world of espionage and high-voltage action. The estranged couple reunite, years later, to protect their daughter Nadia. The series is a spin off of the original Citadel series created by the Russo Brothers. (Prime Video)

