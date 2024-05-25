News and other battles: Vinay Shukla on ‘While We Watched’

“You have to make your voice strong enough." Ravish Kumar’s daughter is assessing his singing, and she isn’t impressed. It’s a light-hearted scene in Vinay Shukla’s documentary on the journalist and newscaster, though the words carry a larger resonance. Kumar’s voice—dry, measured, yet also impassioned—was a staple of night-time news in India not long ago. Since then, he has retired from TV but not from the news: he does his trademark reports on YouTube now.

While We Watched, which premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and won International Competition at DocPoint Helsinki 2023, follows Kumar between 2018 and 2020 at NDTV, a time when the channel and he were under fire from the government. It’s a thorough vérité document, rough around the edges, rather different from Shukla’s previous documentary, An Insignificant Man(2016), which tracked the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party. The buoyancy of that film is replaced by bleakness and pessimism, with Kumar targeted by right-wing trolls and seeing one colleague after another depart. We spoke to Shukla over video call about the process of filming, the decline of primetime news, and the streaming release of the film on MUBI. Edited excerpts:

Was it difficult to get Ravish to come on board?

He didn’t take too much convincing. But your relationship is tentative throughout. Very often people use the word trust, but I don’t think trust applies fully.

It takes time. On certain days you have phenomenal access and on other days you have none. Every day is a dance. Some days you know you shouldn’t be shooting what you’re seeing.

When I met Ravish, he said, you convince the NDTV management, then we’ll talk. NDTV had never given anyone permission; they were a legacy news network who’d never allow a camera to roam freely on their floor. Full credit to them, though, they gave me access very quickly. I went to Ravish and told him, they agreed, what do you say? From there onwards, there was some figuring out before we could start: who all are involved, how much time…

We see Ravish interact with his colleagues, family and strangers, but he isn’t interviewed by you.

It’s not a format I like. There are some people who do great interviews. I haven’t mastered that art yet.

I grew up the quiet one amongst my friends and family. I think I’ve taken that to my films: get in a room, get access, then sit quietly, try and allow my camera and audience to observe what I am observing. My ambition is to make the audience feel everything I am feeling. I don’t have anything against the interview format—my craft just didn’t develop in that direction.

The film reminded me of the paranoid thrillers of 70s New Hollywood, films like ‘Three Days of the Condor’ and ‘All The President’s Men’, in how it pits a lone seeker against mysterious sinister forces.

The newsroom drama is such a classic genre, people hunched around a desk, trying to figure which way society should be heading. The films that I really like were the ones that make uncomfortable about journalism. I didn’t want to make a film that makes you think it's a noble profession every day. It's mutated into something very different today.