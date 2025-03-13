Vinod Kumar Shukla’s world of words

The more time Mishra’s camera spends in Gopal’s company, the clearer Chaar Phool Hau Aur Duniya Hai illustrates artistic expression as a language of parenting. Over the years, Shukla has repeatedly encouraged his son to start writing, even if the end result is diary entries of everything he sees around him. But Gopal maintains that he isn’t a writer, likening his inadequacy with the written word to having missed a train. Still, he understands the importance of introspection, choosing to express himself in photographs instead. It is a trait that he seems to have passed down to Shukla’s young granddaughter, who spends an hour everyday taking pictures of the mango trees in their garden. “Everyday I see a new mango tree in the picture of the same mango tree," says Gopal, amazed at his daughter’s talent of uncovering a unique perspective. In fact, the film hints that these principles—repetition as a creative discipline, wide-eyed wonder at the smallness of daily living, home as a realm of continuous discovery—underpin Shukla’s work itself.