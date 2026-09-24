‘Virasat’: A new play reimagines Mahesh Elkunchwar’s ‘Wada’ trilogy

When director Anuradha Kapur first read Marathi playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Wada trilogy in the 1990s, she believed it to be “one of the most important plays of contemporary Indian literature”. Mapping the Deshpande family of Dharangaon across three decades, the different parts—Wada Chirebandi, Magna Talyakathi, and Yugant— chronicle the slow collapse of a feudal Brahmin household against a backdrop of sweeping social change, ecological decay, and migrating lives. “It maps India from the 1970s all the way till the ‘90s. There is no such detailed examination of reality that I can think of in modern Indian literature. So, it’s a classic text that way,” she says.
Kapur is now bringing the epic to life in Virasat, a single, unified production of the trilogy commissioned by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) and developed in residence at Black Box Okhla. Originally staged by Kapur with The National School of Drama Repertory Company in New Delhi in 2013, the production returns as a newly commissioned presentation by the KNMA.
“What makes the trilogy unique is that it is an epic of the everyday,” shares the former director of the National School of Drama. There are no heroic characters, only local histories mapped on ordinary lives. “Everyday objects determine the width and breadth of a lifetime; fulfilling daily routines is a regulating objective,” she adds.
Reshaping the text
Consolidating three full-length plays, which originally spanned nine hours in Chandrakant Kulkarni’s iconic Marathi staging, proved to be an uphill task. “Editing is a terrible activity. It’s exhilarating, but it’s also awful,” Kapur laughs. “Reorganising information to keep what is happening to the wada, the landscape, and the storytelling causes a lot of heartbreak, but it allows you to re-navigate the narrative,” she adds.
Elkunchwar himself granted Kapur complete creative liberty to reshape the text. “Mahesh is a wonderful man,” Kapur shares, recalling how he travelled with the production during its earlier 2013 iteration. “He allows you the freedom of working with his text, but he also has an extremely sharp eye. An argument can ensue where he’ll ask, ‘Why this and why not that?’ He can be very critical, but he lets you do what you want,” says Kapur.
Working alongside long-time collaborator and scenographer Deepan Sivaraman, Kapur abandoned the traditional proscenium setup for an arena layout where the front row sits just two feet from the performers. She establishes a “hyperrealist score of action” where routines unfold in real time. “In a house, you only go out when you need to. So, we kept that grammar—once the actors enter, they don’t exit. You might hear a big fight happening, but right next to you is a working kitchen where someone is sleeping, cooking, or sweeping,” she explains. This proximity forces the audience to question their own role. “Are they voyeurs? Are they part of the family? Are they part of the village?” Kapur asks.
Interestingly, this proximity complements Elkunchwar’s own formal risks, particularly in the trilogy’s final chapter, Yugant. “In the three plays, he tries different kinds of literary and theatrical means. There is a very close realism in the first two parts, and the third part turns into monologues and soliloquies. It’s extremely brave and innovative of a playwright to turn his own form—realism—into another kind of form. The three parts are really about writing theatre very differently,” she points out.