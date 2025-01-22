Wallace & Gromit and the charm of claymation

It’s no surprise that Vengeance Most Fowl is so intensely cinematic, so clearly in love with the history of the medium. The Wallace and Gromit films, beginning with A Grand Day Out (1989), have been admired as much for their impeccable craft and animation knowhow as they are for the camaraderie between the titular characters—Wallace the absent-minded inventor and Gromit his silent, resourceful, exaggeratedly intellectual dog (in Vengeance Most Fowl, he is shown reading Virginia Woolf at bedtime and John Milton over breakfast toast). A chase sequence in The Wrong Trousers (1993), for example, is regularly hailed as Buster Keaton-esque in its inventiveness and derring-do. Nick Park’s Wallace and Gromit series is the crown jewel for Aardman Animations (founded 1972), home to some of the finest claymation films and TV shows. Viewers around the world have also embraced Morph, a “small, terracotta-skinned plasticine man" living on a tabletop since 1977, and Shaun the Sheep, a secondary character from the Wallace and Gromit series who went on to get his own films and his own acclaimed TV series.