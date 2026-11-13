‘WAR’ is the divorce drama to watch while reading about Justin Huang

Miller is great in the part, helpless and pained and eager to move on, carrying many shades of guilt while also trying to put forward the sort of story that will play well on social media. West is even better, plaintive and wistful for the marriage he once had and the man he once was, all while trying to get what is rightfully his. The idea of “rightfully his,” of course, is what is up for grabs, and their rival law-firms debate this ad infinitum. They spar violently, like soldiers from different countries, but really all belong to the same tribe, well-heeled and stuffily educated, sharing backstories, having worked in the same firms and going to the same watering holes.