‘WAR’ is the divorce drama to watch while reading about Justin Huang

The show is about a tech billionaire who has wronged his wife. Talk about being ripped from the headlines. After Bill Gates of Microsoft, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and, just this week, Justin Huang of Nvidia, that idea itself is beginning to turn into a cliché. It is, however, the kind of cliché that gets pre-nuptial agreements re-drafted, as well as the kind of cliché that launches a thousand memes. As our timelines will currently show, their marriages and divorces — and settlement-amounts — are now a matter of public interest and opinion. The fact that Huang, for instance, didn’t have a pre-nuptial agreement is something people are appalled by, almost as much as they’d be if he’d had an iron-clad one.