‘WAR’ is the divorce drama to watch while reading about Justin Huang

There are few things more entertaining than watching rich people behave badly. Very badly. WAR — the addictive new series created by George Kay and streaming on JioHotstar — understands this rather well. It is a glossy, frequently silly, well-tailored television series about marital warfare, corporate ambition and the business of deciding who gets to keep what when love goes very wrong.
There are few things more entertaining than watching rich people behave badly. Very badly. WAR — the addictive new series created by George Kay and streaming on JioHotstar — understands this rather well. It is a glossy, frequently silly, well-tailored television series about marital warfare, corporate ambition and the business of deciding who gets to keep what when love goes very wrong.
The show is about a tech billionaire who has wronged his wife. Talk about being ripped from the headlines. After Bill Gates of Microsoft, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and, just this week, Justin Huang of Nvidia, that idea itself is beginning to turn into a cliché. It is, however, the kind of cliché that gets pre-nuptial agreements re-drafted, as well as the kind of cliché that launches a thousand memes. As our timelines will currently show, their marriages and divorces — and settlement-amounts — are now a matter of public interest and opinion. The fact that Huang, for instance, didn’t have a pre-nuptial agreement is something people are appalled by, almost as much as they’d be if he’d had an iron-clad one.
The show is about a tech billionaire who has wronged his wife. Talk about being ripped from the headlines. After Bill Gates of Microsoft, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and, just this week, Justin Huang of Nvidia, that idea itself is beginning to turn into a cliché. It is, however, the kind of cliché that gets pre-nuptial agreements re-drafted, as well as the kind of cliché that launches a thousand memes. As our timelines will currently show, their marriages and divorces — and settlement-amounts — are now a matter of public interest and opinion. The fact that Huang, for instance, didn’t have a pre-nuptial agreement is something people are appalled by, almost as much as they’d be if he’d had an iron-clad one.
In WAR, Dominic West (of The Wire and The Affair) stars as Morgan Henderson, a man who has created a social media platform touted for being morally superior to the hatemongering services out there, and he is married to movie-star Carla Duval — played by the luminous Sienna Miller, star of Alfie, Layer Cake, and The Lost City of Z. The marriage has soured. There is distrust and wistfulness. Affection lingers, but only as aftertaste. This all sounds par for the marital course, but the plot sickens. Here one partner entraps the other — while one of their law-firms entraps the other — and thus, with twisting knives set in place, we settle down to watch competitive skullduggery.
Miller is great in the part, helpless and pained and eager to move on, carrying many shades of guilt while also trying to put forward the sort of story that will play well on social media. West is even better, plaintive and wistful for the marriage he once had and the man he once was, all while trying to get what is rightfully his. The idea of “rightfully his,” of course, is what is up for grabs, and their rival law-firms debate this ad infinitum. They spar violently, like soldiers from different countries, but really all belong to the same tribe, well-heeled and stuffily educated, sharing backstories, having worked in the same firms and going to the same watering holes.
In Morgan’s corner we have Nina Sosanya’s Queen Beatrice and Pip Torrence’s St John Lockwood, all condescension and control and immense (and highly entertaining) superiority, particularly from Torrence who delivers the most withering put-downs. Meanwhile, Carla is represented by the underdogs, a husband and wife firm run by Serena (Phoebe Fox, of The Great) and Nicholas (James McArdle). Both sides take very different legal approaches, but the intent — cold and ruthless and messy — is the same. Comedians like Miles Jupp and Nick Mohammed round off the cast in rival firms, with Jupp playing a particularly shifty character who is very fond of a particular Keanu Reeves quote. (To use another one here: “Excellent.”)
Johnny, played by Archie Renaux, is a dashing young wannabe lawyer who has applied to every firm in London, including both of these rival companies, and who — as of six episodes in — may actually be working for both. (Ooh.) Counter this young social climber with Emma Laird’s Maggie, a junior associate with pluck and candour who is desperate to be taken seriously. She’s just discovered that there may be a mole in her office. (Aah.)
Celebrity culture, trial by media, class conflicts. There are several levels of aspirations and ambitions at play here, but if you are anticipating something dark and complex like, say, Industry, which deals with the extreme machinations and demands of investment banking, you’re in the wrong place.
Far too many people I know — very different kinds of friends, with very different tastes — are hooked to WAR right now, waiting week on week for the next twist. The show never lets the audience get too comfortable, with each episode leaving new questions, betrayals, small pieces of information that will invariably lead to explosions ahead. This is, clearly, a sticky show entertaining enough to make us all impatient for the next installment, and that’s a rare feeling these days.
This glossy and polished series plays out like a highly entertaining tennis match. One side serves, the other side volleys. We turn our neck from side to side and ooh and aah as some moves look better than others, wondering exactly who we’re rooting for as we begrudgingly admire the other side. WAR is never subtle, but then neither is the end of a relationship. We start a relationship by picking up on signals and cues, and end it with shouty exclamation marks. Marriage may or may not be a novel, but divorce is always a damn tabloid.
Streaming Tip Of The Week:
Why not balance out a divorce drama with an engagement comedy? Nicholas Stoller’s The Five-Year Engagement (now streaming on Netflix and JioHotstar) is a charming and well-cast 2011 romcom featuring Emily Blunt and Jason Segel. It’s a smart, odd film where the leads have genuine chemistry.
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.