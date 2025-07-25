Book review: 'Water Days' reveals the secret vocabulary of Bengaluru
Sundar Sarukkai’s new novel explores the changing fortunes of Bengaluru through the lens of language, gender and a death
Acclaimed philosopher Sundar Sarukkai’s first novel, Following a Prayer (2023), was a strikingly original meditation on language, gender dynamics, and the magical power of belief. Although it shone for its light-footed prose and limpid narrative voice, the story had a darkness at its core, and ended on a tragic, somewhat frustratingly open-ended, note.