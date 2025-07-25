Book review: 'Water Days' reveals the secret vocabulary of Bengaluru

Sarukkai hangs the plot of Water Days on the scaffolding of a faux mystery novel, though this is not the primary reason why the reader remains invested in the story. The real points of interest, rather, lie in everything else that brews around this incident. As Sarukkai puts it in the “Pre-logue" to the book, the story he wants to tell is about the language of cities. “The language of the city is not another human language that we can speak," he writes. “It may have a relation to it but it is not that in its entirety."