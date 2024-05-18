The growing pains of south Indian web series
SummaryWhy have streaming shows in south Indian languages not tasted the same success as their Hindi language counterparts?
Vilangu, a police procedural set in a village near Trichy with its narrative marred by caste, culture and politics, is one of the better web series to come out of south India. In an interview to YouTube channel Galatta Plus last year, its writer-director, Prasanth Pandiyaraj, elaborated on the challenges facing long-form series creators in the south. He mentioned “Mumbai" at least three times. He spoke about how he must convey his pitch and story to the local team of an OTT platform, then impress the head, after which the they take it to Mumbai for a final call. There could be many challenges in the intervening stages, like his inability to articulate his ideas in English or adopt an exacting approach to express a local cultural setting. He spoke about how much gets lost in this process and the underlying difficulties in conveying even an idea for a web series.