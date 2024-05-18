The growing pains of south Indian web series

For Sharath, the challenge with Koose Munisamy was to contend with pre-conceived notions of Veerappan. It took a lot of back and forth to get through the idea that his series was about the people caught between the law enforcement and Veerappan. Madhumita believes the Mumbai heads help balance the business side of things, while the localised creative team is more attuned with a show’s cultural sensibilities. With a single producer, filmmakers often have more independence. But with the set systems of OTT platforms, they must adapt. Madhumita sees it as a marriage. “As filmmakers we must get used to the idea that someone is bringing business acumen, and we get feedback on our work even before going to floors. At the same time, the platforms will have to understand that this person knows best, it is their story, something they’ve created in a universe familiar to them." The challenge is to meet halfway—how open filmmakers are to feedback? And platforms to this collaboration? “It cannot be the filmmaker’s fault alone and it cannot be the platform’s fault alone."